The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

