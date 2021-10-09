The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,406.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 109,775.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

