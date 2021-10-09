The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $51,586.56 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.