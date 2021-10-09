The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IPG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the period.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

