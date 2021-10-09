The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $89.02. 8,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83.
In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
