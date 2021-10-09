The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $89.02. 8,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

