The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Down 1.9%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.