The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,355 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of The Kraft Heinz worth $85,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 3,155,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

