The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

