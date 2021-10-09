The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,078 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.