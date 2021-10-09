The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,310 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 46.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

