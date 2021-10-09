The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

