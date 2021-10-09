The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:HYB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
