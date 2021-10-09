The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

