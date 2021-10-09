The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of The RealReal worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.