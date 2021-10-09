The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

