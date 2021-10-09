TheStreet Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to D+

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

