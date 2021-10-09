Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

TRI stock opened at C$141.94 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$99.11 and a twelve month high of C$152.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.76. The firm has a market cap of C$70.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

