Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 116,683 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

