Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 413159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

