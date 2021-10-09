Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $421.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004557 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008764 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

