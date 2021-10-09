Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $20,810.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $22.34 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

