Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

