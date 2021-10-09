Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $40,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $216.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

