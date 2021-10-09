Toronto Dominion Bank Has $35.77 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16,770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 97,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.