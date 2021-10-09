Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $50,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.