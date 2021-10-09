Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,642 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $311.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

