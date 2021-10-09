Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,525 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,450 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

