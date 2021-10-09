TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.