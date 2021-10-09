TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.08

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 5838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

