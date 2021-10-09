Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $220,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

FINX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $52.87.

