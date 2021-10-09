Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 831,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

