Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

