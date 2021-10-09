Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 24,907 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.