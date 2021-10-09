Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,789,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

