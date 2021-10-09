Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 367 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

