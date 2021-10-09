Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 396,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

