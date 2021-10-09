Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.46. 2,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

