Trexquant Investment LP Buys 5,080 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,220,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

