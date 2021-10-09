Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,146 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $4,549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 128.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

