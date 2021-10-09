Trexquant Investment LP Invests $588,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after buying an additional 200,078 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 298.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

