Trexquant Investment LP Invests $604,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $137.19 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

