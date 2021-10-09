Trexquant Investment LP Invests $646,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

