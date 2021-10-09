Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $564,000 Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 159,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

