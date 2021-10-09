Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 19,126 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fluor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

