Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 24,321 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

