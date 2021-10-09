Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

OMI stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

