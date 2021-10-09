TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. 130,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

