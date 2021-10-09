Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $107.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBK. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

