Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.15.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

