Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.85.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

