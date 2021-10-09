Truist Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.98.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
