Truist Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

